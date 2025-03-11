Icon League in turmoil
Toni Kroos throws out star rapper during comeback
Toni Kroos has celebrated his comeback! The German legend laced up his soccer boots in the Icon League and also caused a stir off the pitch. The reason: the ex-Real Madrid star prevented a performance by star rapper Samra.
The Icon League kicked off the new season on Monday. World champion and founder Toni Kroos, who had actually already ended his career, also took part. Alongside his brother Felix, the 35-year-old proved that he is still in top form and won 6:1 with his team Two Stripes United - here are the results:
"He's distancing himself from me"
However, the excitement had already started before the first match day. Star rapper Samra was supposed to perform in the hall in Düsseldorf. But nothing came of it!
"Although I had been personally invited, I was disinvited shortly afterwards. The reason: Toni Kroos doesn't want to be associated with me because of my past. He is distancing himself from me because I was involved with drugs in the past and there were accusations against me (editor's note: in 2021, a woman accused Samra of raping her a year earlier) - accusations that are demonstrably false," Samra wrote in a statement on social media.
The musician has "great respect for Toni Kroos as a person and admires him for his impressive soccer career as well as for the many projects and foundations he supports". "I am all the more disappointed by the double standards in this case. The Icon League features personalities whose past/present involves much more serious allegations - and it doesn't seem to be a problem there," said Samra. "But I'm being judged for something that never happened."
