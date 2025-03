“Massive cyberattack: Musk blames Ukrainians

Musk sees connection to protests against his agency

Musk published the information about the cyberattack as a comment on another post. Without providing any evidence, this post made a connection between the demonstrations against Musk's US government department for government efficiency (Doge), "attacked" Tesla businesses and the current glitch on X. Musk had recently supported US President Trump's election campaign with hundreds of millions of dollars and is considered an important whisperer for the Republican.