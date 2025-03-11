Philippines: Former President Duterte arrested

The 79-year-old was arrested by Philippine police after his arrival from Hong Kong at the international airport in the capital Manila because he was the subject of an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court. A video shown on television is said to show the moment of his arrest on an airplane. In it, Duterte can allegedly be heard shouting at the police officers: "You will have to kill me." A second video appears to show him with a walking stick at the airport accompanied by police.