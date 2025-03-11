Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"War on drugs"

Philippines: Former President Duterte arrested

Nachrichten
11.03.2025 06:35

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested in his home country on Tuesday. He is accused of crimes against humanity in connection with his "war on drugs".

0 Kommentare

The 79-year-old was arrested by Philippine police after his arrival from Hong Kong at the international airport in the capital Manila because he was the subject of an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court. A video shown on television is said to show the moment of his arrest on an airplane. In it, Duterte can allegedly be heard shouting at the police officers: "You will have to kill me." A second video appears to show him with a walking stick at the airport accompanied by police.

Duterte was in power from 2016 to 2022 and remains controversial to this day, primarily due to his brutal war against drug criminals. He had encouraged criminal investigators to shoot suspects rather than put their own lives in danger. When the International Criminal Court opened an investigation against him in 2018, he announced his country's withdrawal from the ICC.

6200 people died in the "war on drugs"
His successor, the dictator's son Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is now apparently cooperating with the court based in The Hague. The court argues that the crimes Duterte is accused of were committed before the country withdrew from the ICC Statute and that it therefore has jurisdiction. According to police, 6,200 people died in anti-drug raids.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf