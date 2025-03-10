Education minister wants parents to pay

The pink politician recalled times when "up to 400 children came to Vienna from Syria and Afghanistan in just one month". That was "a whole school". In order not to overload the educational institutions again, precautions must now be taken. Whether this is possible in accordance with the law? That is "unclear", as the EU would first have to accept this as a state of emergency. - Which has never been the case before. But Wiederkehr is certain: many of the children have never seen the inside of a school, and the housing and job markets are also at their limits.