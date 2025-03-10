Wiederkehr on ORF
Education minister wants parents to pay
For years, Christoph Wiederkehr made the same demand to the federal government as Vienna's education councillor: parents of "problem pupils" should be fined. Now he is the federal government himself - and is sticking to the plan on ORF.
"Parents help shape school careers. Parental work therefore makes an important contribution to a child's educational career. It doesn't work without parents!", Wiederkehr (NEOS) went into the exchange of blows with the then Minister of Education Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) at the beginning of 2024.
At the time, he called for the legal possibility for the federal states to impose administrative fines if parents of "problem pupils" do not attend parents' evenings, consultation days and personal discussions, appointments and school social work measures if required. "Everyone who lives here also has to live with the teachers," he reiterated the plan in Time in Picture 2 - and also commented on the cell phone ban and family reunification.
The pink politician recalled times when "up to 400 children came to Vienna from Syria and Afghanistan in just one month". That was "a whole school". In order not to overload the educational institutions again, precautions must now be taken. Whether this is possible in accordance with the law? That is "unclear", as the EU would first have to accept this as a state of emergency. - Which has never been the case before. But Wiederkehr is certain: many of the children have never seen the inside of a school, and the housing and job markets are also at their limits.
The ban on cell phones, which the Minister of Education had already announced during the day, is to be extended to tablets and smartwatches and will apply until the eighth grade, as Wiederkehr announced on social media: "After intensive discussions with teachers, pupils and experts, one thing is certain: there will be an Austria-wide ban on cell phones in schools until the end of the eighth grade."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.