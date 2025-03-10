Is a repeat offender
YouTube star Max Fosh has caused a stir with a curious action during a charity soccer match. The Brit saw the yellow card and set about shredding it - in front of the incredulous eyes of referee Mark Clattenburg. Not the first such action by Fosh ...
During the charity game, Fosh was shown a yellow card by professional referee Clattenburg and was less than pleased. Without further ado, the YouTube star unpacked a small device and snatched the card out of the stunned referee's hand.
There were still problems with the handling at first - but eventually Fosh managed to pull the card through the device and shred it. A brief period of amazement was followed by laughter. The move went down well with players, fans and even Clattenburg.
In the end, the game was all about the good cause. A total of over 5.6 million euros was raised. Incidentally, Fosh had already attracted attention in the past with a similar action. In another charity match, he also saw a yellow card and then simply showed the referee an "Uno Reverse Card".
