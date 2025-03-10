The struggle continues
Germany: After the strike is before the strike
After the major day of fighting at 13 German airports, the airlines affected - including AUA - are aiming for a rapid normalization of air traffic on Tuesday. Delays are still expected in the morning. But one thing is already clear: after the strike is before the strike!
For the next few days, tens of thousands of public sector employees from waste collection to waterways have been called to further work stoppages. The employees are "extremely angry" that the employers have still not presented an offer and continue to stonewall, said union leader Frank Werneke on Monday. "The public employers should know that we are capable of asserting ourselves. This will be made clear once again in the coming days," Werneke continued.
The warning strike at 13 German airports, some of which began on Sunday, brought large parts of air traffic to a standstill on Monday. The departure halls at the airports remained empty because most passengers had heard about the action in good time. At Germany's largest airport in Frankfurt alone, 1070 take-offs and landings were canceled.
560,000 passengers did not reach their destination
According to the airport association ADV, at least 3,500 flights were canceled throughout Germany and 560,000 passengers did not reach their destinations. According to a spokesperson in Langen, German Air Traffic Control (DFS) registered a significant drop of around 60 percent in airspace on Monday with 3900 instrument flights. Most of the remaining flight movements were overflights without take-off or landing in Germany.
Between Vienna and German airports, 45 flights were canceled on Monday. Numerous flights between German airports and Graz, Salzburg, Linz, Innsbruck and Klagenfurt were also affected.
