Sigh of relief at Hauswirth and sparkling wine producer A-Nobis

The chocolate company Hauswirth and the sparkling wine producer A-Nobis have cleared an important hurdle to prevent bankruptcy. The restructuring plan was accepted in both cases. In the case of the insolvent chocolate manufacturer from Kittsee, a takeover by the company Landgarten, based in Bruck an der Leitha, is part of the restructuring plan. "We see enormous potential to combine the company with our expertise in organic snacks and develop it further. The focus here is on the factory outlet in Kittsee, which is to be continued and expanded," explains Herbert Stava, one of the founders of Landgarten.