After insolvency
Sigh of relief at Hauswirth and sparkling wine producer A-Nobis
Creditors approve restructuring plans. The insolvent chocolate company will be run by Landgarten in future. A-Nobis relocates to Gols.
The chocolate company Hauswirth and the sparkling wine producer A-Nobis have cleared an important hurdle to prevent bankruptcy. The restructuring plan was accepted in both cases. In the case of the insolvent chocolate manufacturer from Kittsee, a takeover by the company Landgarten, based in Bruck an der Leitha, is part of the restructuring plan. "We see enormous potential to combine the company with our expertise in organic snacks and develop it further. The focus here is on the factory outlet in Kittsee, which is to be continued and expanded," explains Herbert Stava, one of the founders of Landgarten.
Our aim is to combine the value of craftsmanship with sustainable and future-oriented strategies.
Florian Kühbacher, Geschäftsführer von Landgarten
The takeover will not only secure the site, but also many of the 100 jobs that were recently created. A total of 192 creditors registered claims amounting to around ten million euros, of which 5.12 million euros were recognized. The 20 percent restructuring plan quota will be paid in two installments, according to Kreditschutzverband 1870.
The A-Nobis sparkling wine cellar will also continue to operate - albeit in Gols and with lower capacities. In addition, the stock will be reduced in order to finance the restructuring plan. According to the Alpine Creditors' Association, 62 creditors have registered claims amounting to 8 million euros, of which 6.5 have been approved. 20 percent of the claims are to be paid by the company within two years. The restructuring plan also includes a cash quota of five percent. The creditors will each receive a further five percent within 8, 16 and 24 months.
State wants to sell champagne bottles on the open market
The state only bought 200,000 bottles from the winery in 2023 in order to secure the company's liquidity. The liquidation process is underway and no financial losses are expected, says Michael Gerbavsits, Managing Director of the Business Agency, referring to ongoing talks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.