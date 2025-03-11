Two steps forward and one step back

In the convincing 3:1 win against Sturm, coach Thomas Letsch's team took what felt like two steps forward. However, they have now taken another step back, as not only the result but also the performance in the Ländle was not really appealing. Despite an attacking approach, they lacked penetration up front and Adam Daghim and Co. failed to create many clear-cut chances. "We lacked the final punch and precision to score another goal this time," said Letsch.