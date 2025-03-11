Bulls seek consistency
Two steps forward and one step back
Soccer runners-up Salzburg continue to lack consistency this season. In the 1:1 draw in Altach, not only the result but also the performance was disappointing. The goal conceded was doubly bitter for Bulls goalkeeper Alex Schlager.
Even before Salzburg's visit to Altach, the "Krone" wrote that the Bulls had only won three league games in a row once this season. And that was to remain the case, as the runners-up were held to a 1-1 draw by the bottom team. This once again clearly demonstrated the lack of consistency in their performances this year.
In the convincing 3:1 win against Sturm, coach Thomas Letsch's team took what felt like two steps forward. However, they have now taken another step back, as not only the result but also the performance in the Ländle was not really appealing. Despite an attacking approach, they lacked penetration up front and Adam Daghim and Co. failed to create many clear-cut chances. "We lacked the final punch and precision to score another goal this time," said Letsch.
Karim Onisiwo made it clear: "We left the game open for a long time and then conceded a penalty. It's difficult to put that into words. We weren't cool-headed enough and therefore didn't deserve more." Goalscorer Yorbe Vertessen also complained: "It's a stupid loss of points and a disappointing result for us."
In the second half in particular, almost nothing went forward until Altach equalized. Inexplicable for Letsch: "We also have to find solutions against defensive opponents. We managed to do that in the last ten minutes of the game. I can't say why it wasn't like that before that, but we'll find out."
Not only the draw as a whole, but also the goal conceded fell into the "unnecessary" category. Firstly, Aleksa Terzic fouled very impetuously and secondly, the Bulls reacted too slowly after Alex Schlager had saved the penalty. This allowed Dietz, who scored the goal, to convert the follow-up shot undisturbed. "I've never saved so many penalties in my life," was doubly bitter for Schlager.
Pongau at the center of attention
The match was eventful for Altach's Sandro Ingolitsch. The Pongau native was at the center of attention several times: First he was mainly to blame for the goal conceded, then he took the penalty and finally he was sent off with a yellow-red card. "I won't see a game like that again so often," said the ex-bull with a sense of humor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
