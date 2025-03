Energie AG is lowering its electricity price

"This price reduction makes us one of the cheapest electricity providers in Austria," say the two Managing Directors of Energie AG Sales, Christian Nemeth and Alexander Marchner. From April, the price will be 14.90 cents gross per kilowatt hour; with loyalty and combination discounts, it will fall to 12.93 cents gross. Ökostrom Loyal is also available to new customers as well as agricultural and commercial enterprises (up to a consumption of 100,000 kWh/year).