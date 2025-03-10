Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Freeskier

Svancer plagued by injury ahead of big final

Nachrichten
10.03.2025 20:00

Freeskier Matej Svancer is fighting to win the Big Air and overall World Cup rankings this week in Tignes (Fra). The Pinzgau native is ahead of New Zealander Luca Harrington in both the Big Air and overall rankings ahead of the final World Cup events of the season. However, the 20-year-old is going into the competition with an injury.

0 Kommentare

For freeskier Matej Svancer, it's all about winning the Big Air and overall World Cup rankings this week in Tignes. The Pinzgau native is leading ahead of New Zealander Luca Harrington in the final World Cup events of the season, but will be handicapped at the start in France. The 20-year-old suffered a painful bruise on his left heel last week. What may benefit him is the World Cup arithmetic with strike results.

Harrington, who is 17 points behind overall, will only overtake Svancer with at least two third or one second place. The ÖSV athlete, on the other hand, could also use points in the slopestyle for the overall standings, but his participation in the qualification scheduled for Tuesday will of course only be decided at short notice. The alternative would be to take it easy for the Big Air. Svancer: "This injury comes at the worst possible time, but I will try to bite my teeth. Winning a globe like this is a huge motivation."

Lara Wolf, Julius Forer, Lukas Müllauer and Hannes Rudigier are also in the five-strong ÖSV squad for Tignes. The qualifications are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, the Big Air finals for Thursday (19:00, live ORF Sport +/starting at 19:30), the Slopestyle finals for Friday (starting at 10:00). Svancer's lead over Harrington after five of six season competitions in Big Air is ten points.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf