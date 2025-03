Suit scandal: Norway a “loser nation”

A new episode of "Krone oder Kasperl"! This time, Michael Fally and Peter Moizi discuss the Rapid fans in Hartberg, coach Robert Klauß, Vienna's Austria, the Graz derby, the double victory of the women's slalom team in Are, the ÖSV alpine men's team's still missing win of the season and the Nordic superpower Norway, which has mutated into a "loser nation" due to the suit scandal.