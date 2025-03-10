Automatically stored draft

The BIG invested around 200,000 euros. This will be refinanced as part of a long-term lease agreement between BIG and the University of Salzburg. With around 17,000 square meters of usable space, Unipark Nonntal is home to departments of the Faculty of Cultural Studies as well as departments of the Faculty of Social Sciences and the School of Education, the Institute for Teacher Education. 350 lecturers and around 5500 students have been attending courses there since 2011.