Sustainable energy

Automatically stored draft

Nachrichten
10.03.2025 11:58

Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft has invested around 200,000 euros in a new photovoltaic system at Unipark Nonntal. The University of Salzburg uses all of the electricity itself. This is not the only sustainable system in the Nonntal university building...

0 Kommentare

Since this year, the Unipark in Nonntal has been setting a further focus on energy efficiency: the Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft (BIG) has installed a photovoltaic system with a total output of around 155 kWp (kilowatt peak) on the roof of the building. The approximately 350 modules generate energy that is used entirely by the university.

Christine Dornaus, Managing Director of Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft, and Bernhard Fügenschuh, Rector of the University of Salzburg, inaugurated the new photovoltaic system last Friday.

Richard Schöberl, Head of the Universities Division (BIG), Christine Dornaus Managing Director BIG, Rector Bernhard Fügenschuh, Matthäus Rieger, Building and Technology Unipark
Richard Schöberl, Head of the Universities Division (BIG), Christine Dornaus Managing Director BIG, Rector Bernhard Fügenschuh, Matthäus Rieger, Building and Technology Unipark
(Bild: PLUS/Christian Gruber)

Electricity for 5500 students
Dornau says: "For new buildings, we rely on locally available and renewable energy sources and construct our buildings as climate-neutrally as possible." After Austria's largest geothermal system, the PV system on the roof is another important step towards a climate-friendly building stock."

Rector Fügenschuh is delighted: "As Rectorate, it is our responsibility to promote a sustainable, energy-efficient university. This requires the use of renewable energies, the expansion of green technologies and the promotion of sustainable behavior."

The BIG invested around 200,000 euros. This will be refinanced as part of a long-term lease agreement between BIG and the University of Salzburg. With around 17,000 square meters of usable space, Unipark Nonntal is home to departments of the Faculty of Cultural Studies as well as departments of the Faculty of Social Sciences and the School of Education, the Institute for Teacher Education. 350 lecturers and around 5500 students have been attending courses there since 2011.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

