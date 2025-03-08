“Taking the piss!” Shock and uncertainty after scandal

Pertile dismissed rumors about manipulated chips in the suits. "The chip wasn't the problem, it was the stitching. It has nothing to do with the chip. We are very happy with the chip, it worked," explained the Italian, who was admittedly annoyed about the case of fraud with far-reaching consequences in the ski jumping family. "It is a motivation for us to be better in the future," he said. He was not yet able to answer whether bans or other penalties are imminent. "We have to clarify the situation calmly. This will be an issue for the whole ski jumping family, not just for one team. We all have to talk about the issue together."