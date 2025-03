Three misses! Lisa Hauser eleventh in Nove Mesto

Austria's men finished outside the top 20, with Simon Eder coming 24th with two misses and David Komatz (26th) dropping ten places after three misses. The victory went to the Swede Sebastian Samuelsson, who was the only one of the top athletes to have four clean shoots. Record world champion Johannes Thingnes Bö from Norway took the overall World Cup lead in third place behind Italy's Tommaso Giacomel - five points ahead of his compatriot Sturla Holm Laegreid.