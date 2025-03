Are you taking off now, Ms. Meinl-Reisinger?

On Monday she moved into her office in the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs on Vienna's Minoritenplatz, on Tuesday and Wednesday she made contact with seven European colleagues, on Thursday she flew to Brussels for the EU summit and on Friday she sat on the government bench in parliament for the first time. When NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger enters the Coat of Arms Hall on Friday evening with the reproductions of historical maps from the "Atlas Maior", she still doesn't look a bit tired. "That's deceptive," she explains, "this week has been really intense and my voice is already a bit sore."