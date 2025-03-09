Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4

My wife has wanted a walk-in closet for many years. I promised her one, consulted a drywall builder and got an estimate. "Do you want Q1, Q2, Q3 or Q4?" he asked me, not taking his cigarillo out of his mouth. I didn't know what he was talking about and asked for clarification. The "Q" referred to the quality of the plasterboard filling. "Q4" is priceless. Neither is "Q3", and "Q2" is starting to really hurt. So I told the cigarillo that I still had to think about it, but I was already determined to do the work myself and even try a "Q4" filling.