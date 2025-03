Raid exposes secret hotel in apartment building

Getting up early is part of the job in the "Short-Term Rental Control Unit" of the Vienna Building Police: the raid on an apartment building in Leopoldstadt begins shortly after sunrise. This is when there is the highest probability of encountering guests who have rented the apartments via booking platforms such as AirBnB and booking.com. As soon as they open the door, head of department Günter Nast and his colleague Maryam Dogan know that they have hit the bull's eye.