EU mission sends more soldiers to Bosnia

Austria also involved in peacekeeping forces

The EU-led stabilization mission EUFOR ALTHEA currently has around 1,500 soldiers in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Austrian Armed Forces are also involved in the EUFOR ALTHEA mission, which is intended to ensure peace since the end of the Bosnian war, with up to 700 regular members. In addition, the Austrian Armed Forces have 200 operational reserve troops on standby in the event of a situation such as the one that has now occurred. The Bosnian-Muslim representative of the three-person Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denis Bećirović, called on EUFOR to deploy its soldiers "at strategic points" in the country.