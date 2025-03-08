The end of “evil” weapons

You notice the turning point when it arrives at the Ministry of Finance. So Europe has belatedly announced a massive increase in arms spending. We know the "whatever it takes" approach from the coronavirus crisis as "whatever it takes" and it is plaguing us with the recently adopted austerity package. Nevertheless, there is no alternative to the new armaments announcement from Brussels. Europe cannot see itself as a defenceless colony of the USA under the constant threat of Vladimir Putin, whose bellicosity is successfully holding its country and its people hostage. Those who cannot protect themselves become the logical next victims in the new archaic world.