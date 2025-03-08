"Krone" commentary
The end of “evil” weapons
You notice the turning point when it arrives at the Ministry of Finance. So Europe has belatedly announced a massive increase in arms spending. We know the "whatever it takes" approach from the coronavirus crisis as "whatever it takes" and it is plaguing us with the recently adopted austerity package. Nevertheless, there is no alternative to the new armaments announcement from Brussels. Europe cannot see itself as a defenceless colony of the USA under the constant threat of Vladimir Putin, whose bellicosity is successfully holding its country and its people hostage. Those who cannot protect themselves become the logical next victims in the new archaic world.
The Himars missile launchers, which were produced by the USA, donated to Ukraine and partly financed by Germany, show what this means. The US has blocked the weapons' target acquisition and they cannot currently be used. This sets a precedent for everyone to stop buying weapons from the USA and buy them from other countries. Germany must reconsider its F16 fighter jet orders, which can be controlled from the USA.
Financing rules will also have to be suspended for the rearmament. Banks will have to impose on themselves that they will only grant morally sound loans. Everything that is considered green and diverse gets money. Not evil weapons. Thanks to Putin and Trump, this is no longer practicable. Nor, incidentally, is our security lie of letting others protect us and treating ourselves as "neutral" to a permanent military vacation from any threat.
