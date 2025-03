Top seed Zverev already eliminated

"Must first find my game again"

At the beginning, immediately after Sinner's ban was announced, he was still thinking about the chance to become number one in the world, said Zverev. "Less so now, because I'm just playing terribly. I have to find my game again before I can think about that - because you have to win tournaments to become world number one. And I can't get past the first or second round at the moment." His next attempt will be in Miami in two weeks' time.