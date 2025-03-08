Despite criticism:
Meghan continues – second season confirmed!
Critics turn up their noses, but Duchess Meghan (43) cannot be swayed: Her lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan" is getting a second season! The wife of Prince Harry (40) announced this in person on Instagram - and Netflix also confirmed the renewal.
The first eight episodes, which were only released on Tuesday, were anything but an audience favorite. Flowers on the salad, eggs from the blender and detox tea tips - the concept was only moderately well received.
Boredom with a permanent smile
The reviews, especially in the UK, were scathing. The Times newspaper wrote that although the series was full of household tips and tireless smiles, it came across as artificial, smug and tacky. A Guardian critic found it lacking in humor, irony and self-awareness. A "Daily Mail" columnist attested that she had lost all will to live after Meghan's "ice cube recipe".
But that doesn't seem to bother Meghan much. Instead of criticism, she hails a second season - and certainly more edible flowers. According to rumors, however, this is only because the new episodes were already filmed in January.
From palace to influencer: Meghan's new business model
Since her royal exit five years ago, Meghan has been living in California with Harry and their children Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3). The relationship with the British royal family? Broken.
In order to remain financially independent, the couple are relying on million-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify - although the podcast deal with Spotify flopped after just one season. Meghan is now trying her hand at a lifestyle brand: in addition to the series, she is planning to launch fruit spreads and baking mixes on the market. With a company called As Ever.
Will her culinary influence really change the world - or will it end up being just another luxury project for her fans? The second season will show ...
