Excitement in the Vatican about the dying AI pope
The wildest rumors about Pope Francis have been circulating on the networks for days. There are also AI-generated images in circulation that are said to depict a dying pontiff. There is great excitement in the Vatican and the police have launched an investigation.
"The Pope is dead and they are already negotiating the succession in the Vatican" - sentences like this can now be found again and again online.
A TikToker allegedly showed the entrance to the tenth floor of the Gemelli Clinic, where the Pope's room is located, without the supervision of guards. This was proof that the Pope was no longer in hospital, it was said. The Roman police launched an investigation into this false information, reported the daily newspaper "La Repubblica".
Shocked nun: "Unbelievable things are circulating"
The Vatican responded with the words: "Fake news comments on itself, we regularly publish information." A nun who is a friend of the Pope also told "La Repubblica": "There are unbelievable things going around."
Unlike John Paul II (1978-2005), who also had himself photographed on his sickbed, Francis does not currently use this means of communication. This is fueling speculation about the Pope's real condition. At the same time, the Vatican has so far communicated in surprising detail about the Pope's illness. The last picture of him was taken on February 14, the day he was admitted to hospital in Rome.
On Friday, the Pope also thanked everyone for their prayers on his X account. "I thank you with all my heart for your prayers for my health. May God bless you and may the Virgin protect you. Thank you," reads the message in full.
Audio message aims to dispel death rumors
According to Vatican insiders, the publication of the audio message serves to dispel false information about the Pope. For days, videos have been circulating on social networks claiming that the Pope has long been dead. The fact that no picture of Francis has been published since he was admitted to hospital on February 14 has fueled the misinformation.
Medical bulletin will not be published until Saturday evening
Pope Francis has been in hospital for three weeks. The Pope's condition is still "complex but stable". The prognosis remains cautious, the Vatican announced on Friday evening. A medical bulletin will not be published until Saturday evening. Francis continued his breathing exercises and physiotherapy on Friday. He prayed for 20 minutes in the chapel in his room. He also went about his work.
Pope Francis continues to be supplied with additional oxygen. This is done partly with a breathing mask and partly through cannulas. According to Vatican circles, the Pope will be mechanically ventilated overnight using a ventilator in a non-invasive way. During the day, he is supplied with oxygen via a tube through his nose.
