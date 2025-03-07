Vorteilswelt
Straka as if transformed

“Glatze Gnadenlos” tore up the course in Orlando

Nachrichten
07.03.2025 21:13

Sepp Straka blew the opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, which is endowed with 20 million dollars in prize money, with a 77. But on Friday, Austria's golf star hit back with a round of 66, completely demolishing the difficult course.

Straka landed an eagle on the sixth hole, making up two strokes with this eagle. The first (and only) shot loss of the day followed on the tenth hole. But that really spurred the Viennese on. Five birdies were made on the last seven holes. That's when "Glatze Gnadenlos" completely tore the course apart. With a great round of 66, Sepp moved up a long way from 52nd place.

Sepp Straka played on Friday as if transformed compared to Thursday. (Bild: RICHARD HEATHCOTE)
Sepp Straka played on Friday as if transformed compared to Thursday.
(Bild: RICHARD HEATHCOTE)

Every top result increases chances of starting at home tournament
The organizers of the Austrian Alpine Open at GC Gut Altentann were also very pleased. Because every top result for Straka on the PGA Tour increases his chances of starting at his home tournament. The 31-year-old is second in the FedEx Cup behind the Swede Ludvig Aberg. And if the former youth player at GC Fontana in Oberwaltersdorf continues to play so well, he will soon be very well placed in the Ryder Cup rankings and thus be able to afford a trip to Austria.

Edwin Weindorfer (right) and Leo Bauernberger (Bild: GEPA)
Edwin Weindorfer (right) and Leo Bauernberger
(Bild: GEPA)

Organizer Edwin Weindorfer recently emphasized: "We are in intensive negotiations with Sepp Straka." He is also focusing on the emotional aspect. After all, Sepp's parents once met in the pro store at GC Gut Altentann. Weindorfer has already been able to announce a coup. Austria's golf fans can look forward to seeing Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald at the home tournament. The Englishman will be teeing off in Salzburger Land at the end of May.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

