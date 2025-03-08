Glaciers are dying faster than almost ever before

Alpine glaciers will only be around for a maximum of 50 years

In 40 to 50 years, the glaciers in Austria will have disappeared completely - as a result of global warming caused by human activity. Gerhard Lieb emphasized that sensitive ecosystems would emerge in the glacier forefields that are now empty and that their protection - together with the glaciers - is the order of the day. Protected areas must be extended to these areas on a mandatory basis.