Stabbed in the back
23-year-old man brutally stabbed in apartment
A 23-year-old man was found with a deep stab wound in front of a shop window in Vienna-Landstraße on Thursday evening. The suspected perpetrator, a 32-year-old, was arrested shortly afterwards.
When the officers arrived in Hofmannsthalgasse at around 7 p.m., they found the 23-year-old in front of a shop window with a stab wound to his back. Despite the serious injury, the young man was able to provide information that led to the identification of a possible perpetrator.
Suspect caught
Shortly afterwards, the officers were able to identify and track down the suspect. The officers checked the 32-year-old's apartment and tracked him down a short time later in the courtyard. He was arrested without resistance.
Investigation underway
According to the police, the attack with a kitchen knife had already taken place in the suspect's apartment. The suspect is even said to have put the knife back in the kitchen after the attack. The seriously injured man was taken to hospital. It is still unclear why the attack took place. Further investigations are underway.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
