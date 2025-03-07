Vorteilswelt
In Indian Wells

Kyrgios has to retire – and bursts into tears

Nachrichten
07.03.2025 10:31

There is a big question mark over the future of former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios. The 29-year-old Australian had to retire in the first round of the Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp at 6:7(7),0:3 - and burst into tears. The reason was once again his ailing right wrist.

0 Kommentare

Kyrgios suffered the next setback after he had already retired from the Australian Open without winning a set. The Australian "enfant terrible" had only played one match on the ATP Tour in the past two years due to major problems with his wrist. This time, Kyrgios, who is no longer in the top 1000 in the rankings, left the court with tears in his eyes. "I wasn't confident before I stepped onto the court because I had to stop my training two days ago because my wrist was hurting," the 2022 Wimbledon finalist revealed at the press conference.

Kyrgios at a loss after next setback
Kyrgios was at a loss. "I'm still here. But if I'm not able to finish the matches, what's the point? I don't know," said the former world number 13. But there are still "flashes" of good tennis.

Brazil's shooting star Joao Fonseca has been showing them far more frequently of late. The 18-year-old South American defeated Jacob Fearnley (GBR) 6:2, 1:6, 6:3 in his Indian Wells debut. "People call the tournament the fifth Grand Slam and I can understand why. It's literally a paradise here." The hype surrounding the youngster, who has already climbed to 80th place, has continued to grow following his first ATP title in Buenos Aires. He now faces another Brit, Jack Draper (seeded No. 13).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
