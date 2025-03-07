Kyrgios has to retire – and bursts into tears

Kyrgios suffered the next setback after he had already retired from the Australian Open without winning a set. The Australian "enfant terrible" had only played one match on the ATP Tour in the past two years due to major problems with his wrist. This time, Kyrgios, who is no longer in the top 1000 in the rankings, left the court with tears in his eyes. "I wasn't confident before I stepped onto the court because I had to stop my training two days ago because my wrist was hurting," the 2022 Wimbledon finalist revealed at the press conference.