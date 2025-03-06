Vorteilswelt
March 17 to 23

Gourmets “cheat” their way through Lent

Nachrichten
06.03.2025 06:00

Gourmet fans are tempted by the delicacies of fine cuisine. With this selection, it's hard to say "no". The "Krone" knows the top addresses in Burgenland.

Lent has barely begun and the first tempting culinary delights are already whetting the appetite. For its 30th anniversary, the culinary event entitled "Die Restaurantwoche" ("The Restaurant Week") is a must. From March 17, almost 130 top restaurants across Austria will be attracting curious guests with "unforgettable moments of pleasure" at fixed prices.

Delicacies from north to south
Burgenland, which combines culinary tradition with first-class gastronomy, invites you to tasteful discoveries amidst rolling vineyards, historic castles and the Lake Neusiedl region. Three top Pannonian addresses are on the program this year: the restaurant Pannonia in Bernstein, the two-toque restaurant Infinity in Scheiblhofer's The Resort in Andau and - crowned with three toques - the gourmet temple Ratschen in Deutsch-Schützen in the Oberwart district.

Burgenland is represented in the Restaurant Week with three top addresses.
Positive feedback
Those who want to combine a top-class gourmet experience with a short trip will find a whole host of culinary destinations in Styria, Lower Austria and Vienna. "The success and positive feedback from many satisfied guests proves us right. Top restaurateurs from all over Austria are now taking part. Every province has sensational restaurants and chefs who deserve a stage," enthuses organizer Franz Bernthaler.

The anniversary motto speaks for itself: "Focus on enjoyment". "If you want to secure one of the limited offers, you should book quickly, because the rush for the coveted places has always been great," says Bernthaler.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
