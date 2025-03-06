Gourmets “cheat” their way through Lent

Delicacies from north to south

Burgenland, which combines culinary tradition with first-class gastronomy, invites you to tasteful discoveries amidst rolling vineyards, historic castles and the Lake Neusiedl region. Three top Pannonian addresses are on the program this year: the restaurant Pannonia in Bernstein, the two-toque restaurant Infinity in Scheiblhofer's The Resort in Andau and - crowned with three toques - the gourmet temple Ratschen in Deutsch-Schützen in the Oberwart district.