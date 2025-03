Moped rider (15) plunged five meters into the stream

Pain in the spine

He landed in the local Weizbach stream - a following driver discovered him. The 15-year-old was responsive, but complained of pain in the area of his spine. The Weiz fire department came to the rescue with 21 firefighters and rescued him from the ditch using a crane. The injured man was taken to Graz Regional Hospital for further examinations. The B 64 was completely closed in this area for about an hour.