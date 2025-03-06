“Vienna Plan” provides for a stop to urban expansion

ÖVP and Greens criticize lack of transparency

Although ÖVP planning spokesperson Elisabeth Olischar conceded that the plan had some "very positive points", she criticized the lack of transparency in the planning process, which had "once again been done in secret". They had been waiting six months for the plans to be presented and had hoped that they could be discussed transparently and developed together. Above all, urban planning needs "commitment, transparency and clarity". It remains to be seen whether the new urban development plan meets these requirements.