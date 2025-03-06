New minister causes irritation by going it alone

Moreover, it would make investments in the energy industry less attractive, according to the renewables sector. The association "Österreichs Energie" warns of a "targeted increase in the price of electricity". In the meantime, the SPÖ also appears to be taking a step back and backing away from the idea. Negotiators have said that they are sticking to the volume of 200 million euros in the government program and that there are only different approaches to achieving this goal. A new special tax is therefore likely to be off the table again.