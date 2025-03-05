Colonel: NATO not prepared for drone warfare

Which drones are in use

The Russian military has been using Iranian-made Shahed attack drones against Ukraine for a long time. These are estimated to cost several tens of thousands of US dollars each. Long-range drones can cost just a few thousand dollars as the simplest means of deception, while interceptor missiles for air defense usually cost six or seven figures. Many countries have limited supplies, which makes their use highly uneconomical, according to Sukharevskyi.