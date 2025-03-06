Commuters fear new roadworks in Bergheim

Municipality must pay half itself

Bergheim's mayor Robert Bukovc (ÖVP) is pleased that the project is finally being implemented after years of discussions. One fly in the ointment: "We have to pay 50 percent of the costs for the measure on the provincial road ourselves," says the head of the municipality. After all, the total costs amount to 1.7 million euros. The municipality is paying around 800,000 euros.