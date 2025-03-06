Traffic lights under construction
Commuters fear new roadworks in Bergheim
The major junction roadworks on the B156 federal road in Lamprechtshausen will start next week at the exit to Muntigl. During the day, however, traffic is to be kept to two lanes.
Flachgau commuters are very worried about the new roadworks in Bergheim. The so-called "Salewa junction" near Muntigl is being rebuilt. This could lead to major obstructions with longer traffic jams, especially in the early morning and evening. "During the day, the section will remain two lanes," explains Transport Minister Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP). Only at night will it be reduced to one lane if necessary.
There will be major improvements for local residents once the road is completed. In addition to a traffic light system with a crosswalk, a new bus stop and noise barriers will be built. The traffic lights alone should significantly improve safety for pedestrians and drivers turning off. How this will affect moving traffic will only become clear after completion in May.
Municipality must pay half itself
Bergheim's mayor Robert Bukovc (ÖVP) is pleased that the project is finally being implemented after years of discussions. One fly in the ointment: "We have to pay 50 percent of the costs for the measure on the provincial road ourselves," says the head of the municipality. After all, the total costs amount to 1.7 million euros. The municipality is paying around 800,000 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
