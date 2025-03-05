Suspicion in Kirchdorf
Patients dead: Doctors stand behind their colleague
Criticism from the medical profession has been officially documented in a letter: After investigations against an anesthesiologist came to light (he allegedly helped two patients to die, as reported), colleagues are now standing behind the accused doctor. The "Krone" knows the contents of the document.
The outrage is great: in a letter to the board of directors of OÖ Gesundheitsholding, colleagues are standing behind the senior physician from the Kirchdorf hospital against whom serious allegations have been made. As reported, the anaesthetist was reported and dismissed by his employer for allegedly "helping" two patients to die. In one case at least, this seems inconclusive because it was already clear when the 89-year-old was admitted to hospital that he would not survive.
The colleague was known for providing detailed information to both patients and relatives.
In a letter of protest, the hospital's middle management (a group of employees or colleagues, note) argued along these lines. The letter reads as follows: There is a massive disturbance and uncertainty in the hospital because the dismissal without notice and prejudgement of the senior physician is incomprehensible. "Even though we (...) have been repeatedly assured of the company's support, we believe there are understandable fears among the medical profession."
"Why were false reports not corrected?"
The letter speaks of "clearly perceptible indignation", bewilderment and uncertainty, as well as accusations against the company management. The question as to why the dismissed doctor was not given the opportunity to comment remains unanswered. They also questioned how information about the case was made public: "Why are false reports in the media not corrected by the PR department?"
