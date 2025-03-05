Patients dead: Doctors stand behind their colleague

The outrage is great: in a letter to the board of directors of OÖ Gesundheitsholding, colleagues are standing behind the senior physician from the Kirchdorf hospital against whom serious allegations have been made. As reported, the anaesthetist was reported and dismissed by his employer for allegedly "helping" two patients to die. In one case at least, this seems inconclusive because it was already clear when the 89-year-old was admitted to hospital that he would not survive.