“Women don’t have to find everything perfect about themselves”

In addition to acting engagements, the successful portfolio of the mother of two also includes her participation in the first season of the RTL jungle camp in 2004 - a unique reality TV appearance that she does not plan to repeat: "I like watching reality TV, but I wouldn't take part again," she said in the "Playboy" interview. "On the one hand, it was a great adventure and brought me a lot of fans. On the other hand, it gave me quite a leg up as an actor because I was suddenly put in the gossip drawer and no longer taken seriously. I personally didn't really care, but the production companies and broadcasters did."