Ahrens in "Playboy"
“Women don’t have to find everything perfect about themselves”
Actress Mariella Ahrens combines her nude photos for the April issue of "Playboy" with an appeal to all women: "The 'Playboy' photos are a nice way to tell women that age is not important," the 55-year-old told the men's magazine in an interview.
"They can be proud of their body and the woman they have become. You don't have to find everything perfect about yourself, nobody is perfect. What's important is your inner beauty, which also radiates outwards," Ahrens continues.
Naked in "Playboy" for the third time
This is Mariella Ahrens' third appearance in the magazine, following the March 2001 and 2004 issues of "Playboy".
In the interview, the actress, who was born in 1969 in what is now St. Petersburg and only recently returned to the cast of the RTL series "Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten" after a 30-year break and numerous theater and TV engagements, is combative against discriminatory comments in public.
"Charisma comes from self-confidence"
"I sometimes have to listen to people say that I've changed. Of course I have! After all, we all get older," explained Ahrens. "But at the same time, these people also complain if you look too young for your age. So, what now? You often can't please others. In this respect, I think women should make sure they feel good about themselves. What others think is unimportant - charisma comes from self-confidence."
In addition to acting engagements, the successful portfolio of the mother of two also includes her participation in the first season of the RTL jungle camp in 2004 - a unique reality TV appearance that she does not plan to repeat: "I like watching reality TV, but I wouldn't take part again," she said in the "Playboy" interview. "On the one hand, it was a great adventure and brought me a lot of fans. On the other hand, it gave me quite a leg up as an actor because I was suddenly put in the gossip drawer and no longer taken seriously. I personally didn't really care, but the production companies and broadcasters did."
"Sex should be fun"
In her private life, Ahrens is back on cloud nine. "We met in Cologne when I was acting. He didn't know who I was and was immediately very affectionate and attentive to me. There was an instant spark between us," she revealed about her new relationship.
Could she overlook an infidelity? "I could forgive one slip-up. Not two. I would like monogamy to work, but you hear and experience it differently too often. I believe that there are too many temptations in a long-term relationship. And that they are dangerous, especially when communication and sex life are no longer so intact."
In any case, she is certain that the chemistry should also be right in the bedroom. "Sex should be fun. And above all, it shouldn't be a source of pressure. I think it's such a shame when people make a competition out of who has sex how often. It's not about how often you have it, it's about how good it is."
