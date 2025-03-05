Blunder against Lille
“Aimless!” Fierce criticism of ÖFB international Sabitzer
Frustration in Dortmund and fierce criticism of Austrian international Marcel Sabitzer. Only a 1-1 draw against Lille at home - and a goal conceded that experts say could have been avoided. "The mistake starts with Sabitzer, of course," analyzed expert Benedikt Höwedes. But he was not the only one to attest to a poor evening for the Austrian.
The disappointing 1:1 draw against Lille in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 is the next blow for Dortmund - in a season in which not much is going according to plan in sporting terms anyway. The French side should actually be a "mandatory hurdle" for BVB. But after the home game, they are now trembling for progression.
The home side had the game completely under control for one half. Ex-Salzburg player Karim Adeyemi made it 1:0 with a powerful drop-kick (22'), but the home side were unable to add to their lead. Lille improved after the restart and the equalizer by Hakon Arnar Haraldsson was somewhat surprising, but not undeserved (68'). And Sabitzer also had his feet in the game.
"Aimless and over-motivated"
Once again, the 30-year-old acted as a clearer in front of the defense - but this time not as confidently as in previous games. He didn't look good when conceding the goal. "The mistake started with Sabitzer, of course, who simply rushed forward without putting his opponent in the right position," said former DFB team player Höwedes, who also shares the blame.
Sabitzer moved up just before the goal without catching his opponent, making space for the Lille attack in his back. He subsequently came in for heavy criticism from several media outlets and experts. "When he conceded the goal, he sprinted forward aimlessly and over-motivated, making space for the Lille attackers behind him. As a result, it was no longer defensible," was the verdict of "Sport1", for example - and he also received a grade of 5.
"If you have few positive actions as a central midfielder, you should at least not stand out negatively," adds "focus.de". However, Sabitzer and Co. can make up for their slip-up in the second leg and still progress to the quarter-finals.
