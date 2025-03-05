“Aimless!” Fierce criticism of ÖFB international Sabitzer

Sabitzer moved up just before the goal without catching his opponent, making space for the Lille attack in his back. He subsequently came in for heavy criticism from several media outlets and experts. "When he conceded the goal, he sprinted forward aimlessly and over-motivated, making space for the Lille attackers behind him. As a result, it was no longer defensible," was the verdict of "Sport1", for example - and he also received a grade of 5.