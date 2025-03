Fraud victims usually find out far too late

Cash is not a good idea

He urgently warns against paying for work on the house in cash. Because once the money is gone, it is difficult to get it back. "The gangs offer plumbing or asphalting work, for example. They usually have no permanent residence in Austria and are constantly changing cars. The quality of the work often leaves a lot to be desired," says the investigator. He knows the tricks that these tradesmen use: "They build up pressure on their victims and pretend that they have a lot of customers and therefore have to start the work immediately because otherwise they won't have time."