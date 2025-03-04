Hotels in high demand
Concern about the Pope: cameramen besiege clinic
The Gemelli Clinic, where the Pope has been staying since February 14, and the Vatican are besieged by journalists and cameramen from all over the world. According to the Holy See, over 1000 journalists are reporting on developments in the Pope's health. In addition to the 500 media people permanently accredited in the Vatican, 700 more temporary accreditation requests have arrived since Francis was admitted.
Hundreds of media representatives have been spending the whole night for days in front of the entrance to the Roman polyclinic where the Holy Father is being treated. The hospital in the northern part of Rome is in the spotlight all night long, with TV cameras focused on the tenth floor of the hospital. This is the room where the Pope is being treated.
Journalists from the world's most influential television stations reported against the backdrop of the huge hospital. Other media representatives are waiting in the Vatican press room for the reports on the Pope's condition, which are published twice a day by the Vatican.
Hotels do golden business
The hotels opposite the hospital are currently doing a roaring trade. Shortly after the Pope was admitted to the polyclinic, they were flooded with calls from journalists from all over the world wanting to book a room.
It is not only the hotel rooms not far from the hospital that are currently in high demand. Balconies and penthouses with a view of the Roman clinic are also in high demand. Major American and British, but also Chinese, Japanese and South American TV companies are looking for a view of the large hospital.
This is the Pope's fourth visit since the beginning of his pontificate twelve years ago. In July 2021, he underwent intestinal surgery at the Gemelli Polyclinic. Francis was also hospitalized twice in 2023.
The pontiff has now been in the Gemelli Clinic in Rome for 19 days - longer than ever before during his time in office. He is being treated in the hospital for bilateral pneumonia. He has not been seen in public since his admission. On Monday, the Pope had another severe attack of breathlessness.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.