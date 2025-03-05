“Consumers no longer know what’s right”

"I see the current situation as extremely dramatic," says Bernd Zierhut. The Managing Director of Doppler Holding is Chairman of the Energy Trade Section of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce. The high energy costs are difficult to digest: "Upper Austria is an energy-intensive province - due to its high level of industrialization and its many production sites, but also because of its many trading companies. And we have made energy very expensive for a variety of reasons. This has really harmed Upper Austria. As a landlocked location that is not located by the sea, we have actually been hit by all the price rises."