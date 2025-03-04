In Turkey
Draft law: Nail polish on men punishable by law
Men in Turkey could be punished for wearing nail polish in the future. A draft law states that behavior that does not conform to traditional gender roles should be punished. The opposition calls the bill a "threat to human rights".
According to media reports, the draft law originates from Turkish government circles and has not yet been officially introduced. However, if it comes into force, non-heterosexual couples could face penalties if they hold a symbolic wedding. The draft mentions prison sentences of up to four years for this.
Same-sex marriages are still not permitted in Turkey. The unofficial paper, which is available to the German press agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur, also states that a person "who publicly encourages, praises or promotes behavior contrary to the innate biological sex and general morality" will be punished with a prison sentence of up to three years.
Gender reassignment surgery only from 21
According to the draft, the minimum age for gender reassignment surgery is to be raised from 18 to 21. In addition to a court authorization and a psychological report, those affected must provide proof of their permanent infertility in the form of a certificate. This is to be issued by a hospital approved by the state.
This is intended to protect the "institution of the family". The ruling AKP, the party of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has proclaimed 2025 as the "Year of the Family".
Draft law is a "threat to human rights"
Gökçe Gökçen, a politician from the opposition CHP party, sharply criticizes the draft. If a man wears a skirt or nail polish, this could already be considered a criminal offense, she says. She calls the draft a "threat to human rights" due to its vague wording, which could cover anything.
The organization Kaos GL sees multiple breaches of the law in the draft, which criminalizes the "existence" of many people. It is not yet clear how and whether the bill will be introduced into parliament.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.