“Don’t respond to statements from old white men”

"Learning curve steeper than Charles'"

Hamilton prefers not to comment on accusations like these; he wants to provide answers on the tarmac. In any case, the first drives in the new car have left Hamilton feeling positive. "These days have flown by incredibly quickly. The foundations for the season are being laid here and I'm trying to learn as much as possible. My learning curve is steeper than Charles'. I want to find my way into working with Ferrari quickly and efficiently," explained the new man in red.