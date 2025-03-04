Public prosecutor’s office investigates after skiing tragedy

Expert opinion commissioned

But now the accident has legal consequences: "We have opened an investigation against unknown perpetrators," confirms Ricarda Eder from the Salzburg public prosecutor's office. The police report was received the previous week. After examining the report, further unanswered questions are likely to have arisen. The judiciary therefore wants to take a close look at the circumstances. To this end, an expert opinion has been commissioned in the field of "skiing" and "slope safety": An expert is to clarify questions about the cause of the accident and possible other reasons. One factor could also be the skiing ability of the accident victim.