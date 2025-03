Curling boss certain: 2030 ascent to the Olympics!

A trip to the "curling Mecca": this is how Christian Lindner, President of the Swiss-based International Federation Icestocksport (IFI), describes Styria. An accolade. Curling is practiced on all four continents - and 46 associations currently belong to the IFI. "But it's only in Styria, Upper Austria and Lower Bavaria that curling is alive and well and felt to be practiced by every third person!" enthuses the German after the world association meeting, which was held before the start of the World Championships in Kapfenberg.