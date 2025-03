Ministers to forget

OTHERWISE, most Austrians are probably hardly familiar with the names of the various ministers who have come and gone. For example, who remembers the blue social minister Ursula Haubner or the Green Wolfgang Mückstein? Who remembers Gerald Klug or Günther Platter as Minister of Defense? Who remembers Andrä Rupprechter as Minister of Agriculture? And the list of forgotten former ministers could go on and on. They have hardly left a trace and have fallen into oblivion.