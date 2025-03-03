Ex-FIFA boss Blatter no longer understands the world

FIFA initiated the entire proceedings in 2015 with a complaint. These were turbulent times at the world football association, which was the subject of several corruption investigations. In 2015, at the age of 79, Blatter had first allowed himself to be elected for a further term of office, then announced his resignation shortly afterwards under pressure. There was a tussle over his successor. Following the complaint, Blatter and Platini were banned for several years by a FIFA ethics committee. This shattered Platini's dream of becoming Blatter's successor. His rival Gianni Infantino was chosen instead.