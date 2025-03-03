Vorteilswelt
"This is not me"

Ex-FIFA boss Blatter no longer understands the world

Nachrichten
03.03.2025 18:22

Former FIFA President Joseph Blatter (88) looks frail - he is on trial as a defendant and no longer understands the world. "When you talk about forgery and lies and fraud, that's not me - in my whole life there is no such thing," the once most powerful soccer official in the world asserted on Monday. Like the former president of the European Football Union (UEFA), Michel Platini (69), Blatter has been indicted.

The charges include fraud and embezzlement in the payment of two million francs (2.13 million euros) from FIFA's coffers to Platini. Both maintain their innocence. They were acquitted in 2022, but the public prosecutor's office lodged an appeal. The verdict is expected on March 25.

Money for consultancy services
Blatter had authorized the payment as FIFA President in 2011. Was that bribery? Corruption? According to Blatter and Platini, it was a fee for consultancy services. However, these had already taken place ten years earlier. The basis was a verbal contract from the end of the 1990s, both said. FIFA initially lacked the money to pay him in accordance with the agreement, said Platini. When FIFA's finances looked rosier, he asserted his claims.

Michel Platini (m.)
Michel Platini (m.)
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

The Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona acquitted both in 2022 "in dubio pro reo" - in case of doubt for the accused. The public prosecutor had been unable to convince the court that the money was not in fact paid for Platini's past consultancy work.

"A verbal contract remains a verbal contract," Blatter told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur ahead of the trial. "This was not a payment under the table, but was settled according to the principles that exist at FIFA." The proceedings were moved to Muttenz due to bias on the part of the appeals court of the criminal court.

Blatter and Platini only want to accept acquittal
For Blatter, only a confirmation of the acquittal is acceptable. "If it comes back negative, then I have to gather energy, then we will appeal," he said. Platini also said through his lawyer: "My client fully denies the allegations of the Office of the Attorney General."

FIFA initiated the entire proceedings in 2015 with a complaint. These were turbulent times at the world football association, which was the subject of several corruption investigations. In 2015, at the age of 79, Blatter had first allowed himself to be elected for a further term of office, then announced his resignation shortly afterwards under pressure. There was a tussle over his successor. Following the complaint, Blatter and Platini were banned for several years by a FIFA ethics committee. This shattered Platini's dream of becoming Blatter's successor. His rival Gianni Infantino was chosen instead.

FIFA stays away from appeal hearing
FIFA was a co-plaintiff in the trial and wanted its money back. According to the lawyer, the two million francs plus social security contributions were confiscated from Platini's accounts and frozen. However, because FIFA did not submit a timely application and was excused from the proceedings in Muttenz, the court decided that it was no longer involved as a joint plaintiff.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

