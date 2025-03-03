Vorteilswelt
After the fatal attack

“What happened to Stefan is terribly tragic”

Nachrichten
03.03.2025 18:00

The shock in Grünbach near Freistadt is profound after the terrible accident on a bull fattening farm in which a farmer died. The deceased was considered a hard-working farmer. He probably didn't stand a chance in the attack by a full-grown bull in the barn.

0 Kommentare

"It's so tragic" - Mayor Stefan Weißenböck is audibly stunned in the "Krone" interview. One of his local residents in Grünbach - a 45-year-old farmer - was suddenly torn from life by a bull's attack. It was a sister (48) of the deceased who discovered the accident - she found his lifeless body in the stable on Sunday afternoon.

Found behind the bull pen
The emergency doctor, who was alerted immediately, was only able to determine that the 45-year-old had died. There were no witnesses to the terrible accident, but the nature and severity of the injuries and the place where the body was found - the farmer was lying in the stable behind a bull pen - indicate that the 45-year-old had been attacked and killed by a full-grown bull while working in the pen.

He was a very quiet and nice farmer who did his job. He took over the farm from his father around 20 years ago.

Stefan Weißenböck, Bürgermeister der Gemeinde Grünbach

The farmer - a native of Grünbach - had taken over his farm from his father around 20 years ago and, over time, converted it to a bull fattening farm with around 45 cattle.

Hard-working and friendly
Since the death of his mother a few years ago, the 45-year-old has looked after the farm alone. This is one of the reasons why Weißenböck, the head of the village, describes him as extremely hard-working and always friendly. "He was a very quiet and nice farmer who did his job. He was always a welcome guest at events," says the mayor.

The shock after the accident runs deep in the 1,800-inhabitant community: "Everyone is talking about it," says local leader Weißenböck. "And everyone who knew him says how tragic it is." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Stadler
Philipp Stadler
Folgen Sie uns auf