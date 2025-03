Expansion of district heating in Maxglan continues

The work in the Schwedenstraße area will begin on March 3 and is expected to last until June 30, 2025 and will take place from the Maxglaner Hauptstraße/Schwedenstraße intersection via Schwedenstraße to Pillweinstraße 18. There is no need to set up a detour for private traffic, only bus route 27 in the direction of Nonntal will be diverted via Eniglstraße.