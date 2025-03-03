“Pile of rubble”, but Klopp saves Rose’s job

Weak record in the second half of the season

Leipzig have slipped to sixth place in the Bundesliga after a poor record in the second half of the season - after five draws and one win, they have now suffered their first defeat. "RB's soccer is a shambles at the moment," complains Sky expert Lothar Matthäus. "With what it used to be and what it is now, Red Bull soccer is currently where those responsible never wanted to see it."