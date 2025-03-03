Vorteilswelt
The air is getting thinner and thinner

“Pile of rubble”, but Klopp saves Rose’s job

Nachrichten
03.03.2025 10:45

Thanks to Jürgen Klopp, Marco Rose has been given another chance. The "Head of Global Soccer" at the Red Bull Group is said to have spoken up for the embattled Leipzig coach.

0 Kommentare

RB Leipzig are in a real crisis in the German Bundesliga. After the 1:2 defeat to Mainz on Saturday, the Saxons are in serious danger of not qualifying for the Champions League, while the air is getting thinner and thinner for Marco Rose despite reaching the cup semi-finals. Leipzig's head coach is to be given another chance in Saturday's match at SC Freiburg.

Marco Rose (Bild: APA/AFP/Ronny HARTMANN)
Marco Rose
(Bild: APA/AFP/Ronny HARTMANN)

As the newspaper "Bild" reports, Rose can thank Jürgen Klopp. Klopp knows Rose from their time together in Mainz and apparently insisted at the crisis meeting of the RB bosses that he should be patient.

Weak record in the second half of the season
Leipzig have slipped to sixth place in the Bundesliga after a poor record in the second half of the season - after five draws and one win, they have now suffered their first defeat. "RB's soccer is a shambles at the moment," complains Sky expert Lothar Matthäus. "With what it used to be and what it is now, Red Bull soccer is currently where those responsible never wanted to see it."

RB went out of the Champions League in the league phase with only one win. At least the club is on target in the DFB Cup, having reached the semi-finals.

The preferred candidate
Numerous Rose successors are already being brought into the picture. One of these is Oliver Glasner, who has performed well at Crystal Palace. However, the preferred candidate is someone else: Sebastian Hoeneß from VfB Stuttgart is to be brought in as a permanent solution in the summer. Unless Rose turns things around, Klopp will not be able to save him once again.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

