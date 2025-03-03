Over a kilo of drugs
Welser ran a cannabis plantation in his apartment
What's that smell? The police were called on Saturday evening due to the smell of cannabis in a stairwell in Wels. When the officers rang the doorbell of a 44-year-old man, he opened his apartment door very nervously. The reason for his tension was quickly found...
There was a smell of cannabis in the stairwell of an apartment building in Wels-Wimpassing on Sunday evening. It was so pungent that someone called the police.
The alerted officers followed their noses and ended up at the front door of a 44-year-old man's apartment. When he opened the door to the police, he seemed nervous, but after a brief hesitation, he allowed the officers to enter his four walls.
More than a kilo of cannabis flowers
The officers found what they were looking for straight away: In addition to cannabis flowers, they found a tent with cultivation equipment. The 44-year-old had set up a veritable plantation in his apartment.
The police seized drugs weighing a total of 1.16 kilograms.
