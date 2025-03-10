VW Tayron: Tigu-long or a baby Touareg after all?

That's a lot of space!

Of course, it's not just the size that matters, the difference to the Touareg is greater in terms of atmosphere, at least in the interior. Its design is essentially the same as that of the Tiguan. However, the dimensions are such that the Tayron can also be offered as a seven-seater (although not with the plug-in hybrid). Of course, the "cheap seats" are nowhere near as opulent as those in row two, but considering that this is an SUV and not a van, the amount of space is fine. Above all, the folding function of the backrests for getting in is well done and you don't need any Houdini or Yogini skills to get in or out.