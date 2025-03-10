With a price surprise
VW Tayron: Tigu-long or a baby Touareg after all?
"Name is smoke and mirrors" as Faust I says, but - oh my Goethe - of course the name of a car is important! So the successor to the VW Tiguan Allspace becomes the VW Tayron - and thus an independent model series between the Tiguan and Touareg. The upgrade is not a smoke grenade.
While the predecessor was simply an extended Tiguan, the body of the Tayron is now completely independent; no sheet metal part comes from the current Tiguan. A higher front end, wider cheeks, the whole vehicle looks beefier. With a length of 4.79 meters, there are 25 centimeters in between, while the wheelbase of 2.79 m is eleven centimeters longer. The Touareg is not far behind: it adds another 11 cm to both dimensions.
That's a lot of space!
Of course, it's not just the size that matters, the difference to the Touareg is greater in terms of atmosphere, at least in the interior. Its design is essentially the same as that of the Tiguan. However, the dimensions are such that the Tayron can also be offered as a seven-seater (although not with the plug-in hybrid). Of course, the "cheap seats" are nowhere near as opulent as those in row two, but considering that this is an SUV and not a van, the amount of space is fine. Above all, the folding function of the backrests for getting in is well done and you don't need any Houdini or Yogini skills to get in or out.
The trunk is great. It can fit 345 liters behind the third row (including the compartment under the double floor, which houses the trunk roller blind, among other things). With the emergency seats folded down, you get 850 liters (885 liters in the five-seater) if you push the rear seat bench all the way forward (which is possible in all versions as standard). And if you lay everything flat using the remote release, you get 1905 liters (or 2109 liters for the five-seater). For the plug-in hybrid: 705 or 1915 liters. If you don't order the top seats, you can even fold down the front passenger seat.
Interior with a friendly recommendation from the Tiguan
Looking back to the front. Good workmanship in the cockpit, high-quality materials throughout, pleasant velour on the dashboard etc., everything clean and tidy, perhaps a little too tidy. A few buttons would have been nice, at least there are some (real ones!) on the steering wheel. The 10.25-inch speedometer screen, including navigation view, fuel consumption displays, etc., is operated and configured from above.
On top is a touchscreen in the middle, 12.9 or 15 inches in size depending on the equipment, with touch sliders underneath, which are now backlit and therefore also visible at night. Nevertheless, there are nicer and more pleasant solutions in the automotive world. But this is the democracy of VW cockpits that runs through all the newer model series. The advantage of the Touareg: it's too old for that. A blessing of early birth.
In fact, everything is easy to operate, the operating system doesn't pose any major puzzles and the working speed is just right. The car can be addressed as Ida and can use ChatGPT to respond.
A standard special feature is the "driving experience switch" on the center console, which can be used to control the volume, driving modes or so-called atmospheres (mood-setting combinations of light and music). However, its programming is not really logical (see video). And you might also ask yourself why the volume touch slider wasn't dispensed with straight away. Although the answer is clear: it's not that simple when a concept like this is used across all model ranges.
The drives ...
... come from the VW Tiguan, only the 130 hp petrol engine has not been adopted. So there is a 1.5-liter mild hybrid petrol engine with 150 hp and cylinder deactivation, which boasts a standard consumption of 6.2 l/100 km, as the basic engine. The more powerful petrol engine with a displacement of 2 liters and 204 hp does without electric assistance, but has all-wheel drive instead of front-wheel drive.
Even the weaker diesel with 150 hp and front-wheel drive gets down to work in the 1602 kg (without driver) Tayron and is a really good choice. Eight seconds are enough for the sprint to 100 km/h, with a maximum speed of 207 km/h and standard fuel consumption of just 5.4 l/100 km. The more powerful TDI always has all-wheel drive and 193 kg, but weighs 1749 kg. However, like the powerful petrol engine, it can tow 2.4 tons (even 2.5 tons as a seven-seater).
Shifting is generally via a dual-clutch gearbox, with six gears for the plug-in hybrids and seven otherwise.
100 km electrically and DC fast charging in the plug-in hybrid
The two available plug-in hybrids are even heavier, weighing 1864 and 1873 kg respectively. The difference in power and performance is greater than the difference in weight.
Both have an 85 kW/115 hp electric motor. In addition, the weaker eHybrid has the basic petrol engine (albeit without cylinder deactivation) with 150 hp. Together, this results in 204 system hp.
The more powerful eHybrid I drove delivers significantly more system power with 272 hp, although the combustion engine with 177 hp doesn't have that much more power. This drive is the sweet spot of the series, so to speak: more lively than the top petrol engine and so well tuned that the interaction between the combustion engine and electric motor can only be described as super-smooth.
What's more, the battery with a net storage capacity of 19.7 kWh is good for an electric range of 100 kilometers according to the WLTP. In reality, of course, it depends on the driving style and area of use, but during the driving presentation in France, I actually achieved an average consumption of around 24 kWh/100 km on the journey from the event location to the airport via freeway and country road, which corresponds to a real range of over 80 kilometers. In everyday life, this is enough for many people who can charge at home to go for weeks without a drop of gas. And you don't even become an obstacle to traffic.
The only pity is that there is no button in the cockpit to switch between electric and hybrid mode. So you always have to fiddle with the display.
What the Tayron has over many other plug-in hybrids: You can charge it with 40 kW direct current. It then charges from 10 to 80% in 26 minutes. A trip to the supermarket is enough. With 11 kW alternating current, the empty battery is full again after two and a half hours.
Chassis like in the Touareg ...
... and like in the Tiguan: for an extra charge there are - no, not air suspension - adaptive dampers with two-valve technology, which can control the rebound and compression stages (extension and compression) separately. The damper firmness (or its control speed) can be roughly adjusted on the display via the driving modes or finely adjusted in 15 stages. When riding, it is generally noticeable how well everything responds. Smooth is the right word here too. The steering is sufficiently sensitive and the steering resistance can be varied. Turning circle: 12.10 meters.
Prices below those of the Skoda Kodiaq, but ...
The fun starts at 48,490 euros. For this you get the basic petrol engine with Life equipment (which costs extra in other model series). It comes with nine airbags, three-zone automatic air conditioning, a whole host of assistants including radar control and (in the all-wheel drive and plug-in hybrid models) even DCC adaptive suspension. Plus a five-year warranty. For the heated seats, however, you need either the top-of-the-range R-Line equipment or the Ultimate package.
In general, the Tayron can be equipped almost as well as a Touareg, from the outstanding HD Matrix high beam to open-pore wood in the interior, leather, seat ventilation and massage.
The powerful petrol engine and the powerful eHybrid are only available in R-Line or Sport trim, i.e. you also have to accept the corresponding independent front and rear sections.
Interesting insight: when comparing the price lists, the VW Tayron appears cheaper than the closely related Skoda Kodiaq. But appearances are deceptive. Adjusted for equipment, there is a difference of around 4000 euros between the two brothers.
Driving quote
Feel is everything, the upgrade to the Tayron is credible, the emancipation from the Tiguan as well as the car as a whole is a complete success. The Tayron looks beefier and has the charisma of a class above. It is a pity that in many cases the plastic-heavy R-Line body is virtually "pressed onto the eye", even if you might find the standard version more attractive.
Why?
Lots of space
Drives well
More independent than before
Why not?
VW interior with attached screen and touch sliders is not everyone's cup of tea
The R-Line body isn't either
Or perhaps ...
... Skoda Kodiaq, Mazda CX-80, Renault Espace
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
