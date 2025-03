Decision day: Austria submits documents

Speaking of the Bundesliga: Senate 1 is also due to make a decision on Monday regarding the second division clash between Bregenz and Liefering. As is well known, the match was abandoned due to an incident of racism when the score was 2:0 in favor of the Vorarlberg team. The league will now announce how the match will be scored. Furthermore, the Bundesliga writes that a sanction procedure against Schwarz-Weiß Bregenz for discrimination may be initiated after the incident has been investigated.